Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $808,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VOT opened at $272.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

