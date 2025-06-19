Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $811,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,086,720 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.