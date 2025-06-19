Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

BKNG stock opened at $5,286.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,149.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,946.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

