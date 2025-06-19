Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

