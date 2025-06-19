Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.49. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $130.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

