Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 609 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 103,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 546.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

