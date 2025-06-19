Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,828 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,640 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 218.1% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,221,000 after acquiring an additional 908,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $113.38 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

