Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,013 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,013 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,102,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

