Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 87,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 77,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 44,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

