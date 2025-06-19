Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,200,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,146,000 after buying an additional 422,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,661,000 after buying an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,407,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.