Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 872 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

