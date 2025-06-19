Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $805,000 Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.84.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

