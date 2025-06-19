Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $862,000 Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

PSI stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $689.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

