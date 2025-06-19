Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

