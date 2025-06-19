Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $207.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

