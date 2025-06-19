Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,224.70. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,775. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,706 shares of company stock worth $212,420,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuit Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of INTU stock opened at $754.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $773.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $675.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
