Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,224.70. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,775. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,706 shares of company stock worth $212,420,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.95.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $754.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $773.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $675.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.