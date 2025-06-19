Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gogo Call Options (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 151% compared to the average volume of 3,312 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gogo

In related news, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $93,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,174,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,919,302. This trade represents a 67.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 532.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $111,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Stock Up 14.9%

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $230.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.93 million. Gogo had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 95.01%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Further Reading

