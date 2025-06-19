Streaming Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, and Western Digital are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is delivering digital audio or video content—such as movies, TV shows, music or live events—over the internet on a subscription or ad-supported basis. Investors in these stocks look for subscriber growth, content library expansion and average revenue per user as key performance drivers, while weighing risks like high content acquisition costs and fierce market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 102,194,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,321,284. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

AppLovin stock traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.46. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,943,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,534. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $720.71. 772,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,087. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $728.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $634.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

WDC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,895. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $61.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Recommended Stories