Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4%

Sysco stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

