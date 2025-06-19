T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $15,975,900.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total value of $15,975,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,413,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $220.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

