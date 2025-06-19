Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Xiaotong Zhu Sells 15,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $322.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.66 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

