The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.25 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.44). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 35,362 shares.
The Character Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.47. The company has a market cap of £45.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The Character Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Character Group plc will post 14.7856377 EPS for the current year.
The Character Group Company Profile
The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.
