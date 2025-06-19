Timothy Michael Miller Sells 13,028 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total value of C$4,037,064.53.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$305.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$282.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$218.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$315.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$329.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$298.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$312.55.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

