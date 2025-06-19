Top Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 16th

Diageo, Duolingo, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, whether they trade on domestic exchanges (e.g. Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares) or offshore markets (e.g. Hong Kong H-shares, U.S.-listed ADRs). They offer investors a way to participate in China’s economic growth but also carry risks related to regulatory shifts, currency fluctuations and varying corporate-governance standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $103.39. 1,254,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,878. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.88 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,024. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Recommended Stories