Top Home Improvement Stocks To Consider – June 17th

Home Depot, Walmart, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies involved in the manufacturing, distribution, or retail of products and services used for renovating, repairing, or upgrading residential properties. Typical examples include home improvement retailers, building materials suppliers, and providers of tools, fixtures, and décor. Investors track these stocks to gauge consumer spending on housing maintenance and remodeling trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,951. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916,733. The firm has a market cap of $752.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,735. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78.

