Top Insurance Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 17th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and T-Mobile US are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies—such as life, health, property, or casualty coverage—and managing the associated risk. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the company’s combined performance from underwriting profits, investment income on premium reserves, and liability claims experience. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $12.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.73. 79,202,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,711,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 155.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.14. 7,989,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.20. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $280.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.25. 9,874,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,659. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.71. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Read More