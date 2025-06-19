Top Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – June 17th

AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Oklo are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks refer to shares of companies whose total market capitalization falls between those of small-cap and large-cap firms—typically in the range of about $2 billion to $10 billion. These companies often combine the higher growth potential of smaller firms with greater stability and resources than small caps, offering investors a balanced risk-return profile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.45. 29,283,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 121,772,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,079,391. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,933,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,165. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $73.55.

