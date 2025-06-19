Top Water Stocks To Research – June 17th

Home Depot, PepsiCo, RTX, Monster Beverage, Coca-Cola, Robin Energy, and NuScale Power are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies involved in the collection, treatment and distribution of freshwater as well as the development of water infrastructure and related technologies. They include utilities that manage public water supplies, firms offering wastewater treatment services and businesses specializing in water-management solutions. Investors often view water stocks as defensive holdings with long-term growth potential due to rising global demand for clean water. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.65.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $148.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.76.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

MNST traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,189,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,059. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

Shares of RBNE traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,778,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,367. Robin Energy has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 11,432,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,603,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.00. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

