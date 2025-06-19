Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,174 TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

