Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,174 TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $71.03.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.