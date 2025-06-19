Trust Point Inc. Has $149,000 Position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $308,616,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $15,801,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $12,952,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.78 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

