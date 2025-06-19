Trust Point Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $886.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $858.40 and a 200 day moving average of $887.14. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

