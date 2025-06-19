Trust Point Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 944.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

