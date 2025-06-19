Trust Point Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $331.08 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
