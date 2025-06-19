Trust Point Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

DCI stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

