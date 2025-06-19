Trust Point Inc. Invests $205,000 in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

