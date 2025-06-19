Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

