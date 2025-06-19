Trust Point Inc. Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SHO opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

