Trust Point Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

