Trust Point Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitable by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $237,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,702.61. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,332 shares of company stock worth $5,781,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

