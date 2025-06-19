Trust Point Inc. Sells 19,324 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $17,290,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $11,318,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 8,659,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 605,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Baird R W cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 632,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,211.68. This represents a 28.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

