Trust Point Inc. Sells 195 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.38.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $729.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.38. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $732.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $366,134.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

