Trust Point Inc. Sells 2,424 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $190,695,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CBRE opened at $133.35 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $333,600. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

