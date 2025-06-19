Trust Point Inc. Sells 573 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $215.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

