Trust Point Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 367,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 220.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

