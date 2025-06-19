Trust Point Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $448.40 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

