Trust Point Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $120.77 on Thursday. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.