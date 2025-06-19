Trust Point Inc. Trims Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,002.52. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.23 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

