Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Position Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWST. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $56,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,828 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,772 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $25,940.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,464.85. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $82,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,745.40. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,673 shares of company stock valued at $720,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

