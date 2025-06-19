Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Unilever by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,533,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Unilever by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,080,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:UL opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

