United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 134.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.